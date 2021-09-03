Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.74 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seagen by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Seagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $667,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $23,085,222. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $150.85. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.