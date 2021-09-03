Node Runners (NDR) Hits Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $11,211.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $76.77 or 0.00158063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00123546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.20 or 0.00803392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00047605 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

