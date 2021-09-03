Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $132,811.20 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 142,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,821. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.56.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 1,682.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 71,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

