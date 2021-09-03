Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4,132.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $17.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,283.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 228.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

