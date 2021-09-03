Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,630 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after buying an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after acquiring an additional 417,809 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.16. 18,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

