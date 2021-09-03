Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59,573 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59,573 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $125,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,679. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $345.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.89.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

