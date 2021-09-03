Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,897 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 29,897 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.21. 114,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,631. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

