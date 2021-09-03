Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,778 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,778 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $65,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $559.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,407. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.65 and its 200-day moving average is $453.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,868,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

