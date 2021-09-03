Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $43.19 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,655 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $43,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 13.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 15.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 21.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $13.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.84. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

