Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.08 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.35.

HUM stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.89. 8,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.61. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

