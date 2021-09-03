Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $48,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.22. 1,116,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $209.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.