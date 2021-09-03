Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $32,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $101,204,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $120.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

