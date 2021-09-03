Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.43. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.