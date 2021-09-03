Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,476 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $25,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.29. 113,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,282. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

