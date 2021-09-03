Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

ORLY traded up $5.35 on Friday, reaching $584.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

