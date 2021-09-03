NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.56 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $160,269.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.00789675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046920 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.