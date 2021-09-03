Nexo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $13.92 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00123478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00791408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046764 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.