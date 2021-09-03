Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

