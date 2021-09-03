New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 195.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $272.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $130.95 and a 52 week high of $275.45.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

