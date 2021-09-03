New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 152.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.35 and a 200 day moving average of $134.17. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

