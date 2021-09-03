New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

