New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.61 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Polaris worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.26. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

