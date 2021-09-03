New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Oak Street Health worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSH. CWM LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,134,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,702,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $1,472,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at $224,882,385.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,288,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 969,230 shares of company stock worth $54,547,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

