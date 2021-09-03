New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 8,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after buying an additional 452,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 499,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after buying an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

