Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $186.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.11% from the stock’s current price.

APPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

