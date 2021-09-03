nCino Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 333% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,010 call options.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.
In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -131.85. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
