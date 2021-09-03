nCino Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 333% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,010 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -131.85. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

