nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.05, but opened at $69.41. Barrington Research currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 13,063 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 3,418.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -131.85.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

