nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Barrington Research

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $72.52 on Thursday. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -131.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in nCino by 15.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 12.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

