Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.

NYSE NM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 82,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,253. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Navios Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

