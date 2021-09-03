Nationwide Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,974 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.2% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. Barclays increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.77. 1,274,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.