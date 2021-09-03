National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 11.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

NHI stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.