National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $45.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $6.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 660.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $154.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $169.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $373.16 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $201.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $7,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

