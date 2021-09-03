National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.02.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$36.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$37.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.