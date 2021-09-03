Nash Exchange (NEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $471,833.00

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Nash Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the US dollar. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00066357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00131365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00154231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.33 or 0.07879055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,222.37 or 0.99565081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.00825055 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

