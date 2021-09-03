Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $212.28. 13,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.