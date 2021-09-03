Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. 247,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,120. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

