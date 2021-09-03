Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,286 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

