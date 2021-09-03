Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $429.31. 777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,478. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $429.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

