Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.30.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.55. 179,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

