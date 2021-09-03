Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -19.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

