Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0040

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Myriad has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $3,365.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,796,206,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

