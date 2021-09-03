Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

CIEN stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

