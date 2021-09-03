Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 144,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 70.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 123,733 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $114.20 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

