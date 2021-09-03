Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,699 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $45.77 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.