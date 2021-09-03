Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

MKSI stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

