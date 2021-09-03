Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Masimo worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $278.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

