MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 600 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

NYSE:FLS opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

