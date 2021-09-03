MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 18.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $903,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $15,921,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.47.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 224.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.48. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

