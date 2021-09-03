MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 119.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 1,456,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

