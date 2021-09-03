MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 80 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $186.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $186.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

